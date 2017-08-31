Turner Field transformed: Georgia State Stadium officially opens

Get up-to-date on all of metro Atlanta's college sports teams, including Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.More >
A new partnership between CBS46 and Univision will help bring relief to Hurricane Harvey victims. The combined effort will reach more viewers and hopefully get more help for those in flood-ravaged Texas.
Turner Field is no more. The stadium has been transformed into Georgia State Stadium and the new stadium hosted its first college football game ever Thursday.
Police say a man was shot in northeast Atlanta Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Boulevard NE.
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.
The law says any text based communication which includes anything that you can do other than speaking on cellphone is prohibited.
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.
A Cobb County police officer has been accused of making inappropriate racial comments during a traffic stop.
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.
