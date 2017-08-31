Mother of 5 killed in 'pointless' interstate accident

Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
A Cobb County police officer has been accused of making inappropriate racial comments during a traffic stop.More >
A Cobb County police officer has been accused of making inappropriate racial comments during a traffic stop.More >
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.More >