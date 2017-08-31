CBS46, Peachtree TV, Univision to host telethon for Harvey relief

A new partnership between CBS46 and Univision will help bring relief to Hurricane Harvey victims. The combined effort will reach more viewers and hopefully get more help for those in flood-ravaged Texas.

CBS46 spent Thursday preparing for the telethon, putting up lights and setting up the phone banks.

The telethon will air on CBS46 and Univision throughout the day Friday, and we will have both English and Spanish speakers answering the phones.

Both stations agree this partnership came at a crucial time.

"This is one of the most devastating hurricanes that's ever hit America," says Mark Pimentel, vice president and general manager of CBS46 and Peachtree TV. "The number of displaced people with flooded homes is staggering, and the Red Cross is clearly in the front lines of all hurricane relief, so the more cash we can put in their pockets so they can buy whatever is needed to help these people, we want to do it, and it's great to do it with our new partners in Univision."

"When nature happens, or sends this type of disaster, everyone needs to unify, regardless of if you have political differences, or your political views are different from one another," says Gianncarlo Cifuentes, regional news director for Univision. "Things like this tell us that we are bigger than that, and we can unite and help each other."

Our partnership won't stop Friday. The two stations will share content daily to bring current regional and national news to a diverse audience of Atlanta.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon begins Friday at 7:56 a.m. and continues through 6:30 p.m.

All donations collected will go to the American Red Cross relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

