Officer responding to crash scene struck by vehicle

An officer with a Florida sheriff's department is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a crash scene.

The incident happened on August 29 in Pasco County, Florida.

As the officer was assisting victims of a previous crash, another vehicle slammed into the wrecked vehicles, knocking the victims and the officer back.

Check out the video below (WARNING: Video contains explicit language)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.