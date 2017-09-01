Alpharetta woman inspires others with warning about distracted driving

Molly Welch knows first-hand that taking your eyes off the road for even one second can be the worst mistake of your life.

In 2008, Welch was a junior at Auburn University. She had just gotten a job at the school’s newspaper. She was driving back to campus after visiting a friend in her hometown of Alpharetta. She thinks she was fiddling with a recorder so she could listen to some interviews she’d done. She crossed the median and hit a pick-up truck head on.

“I must’ve hit the record button upon impact because you don’t hear a crashing sound,” said Welch, “but you hear a gentleman saying, ‘Are you alright ma’am? Help is on the way.”

Welch suffered a severe brain injury. It took her years of therapy to learn how to walk and talk again. Eventually, she got her degree.

Recently, Welch, who’s now 30 years old, shared her story in an Emmy-nominated public service announcement created by Georgia Public Television. These days, she’s a motivational speaker for her non-profit called A Second Later. She shares her story at schools, churches, synagogues – anywhere she can get people’s attention.

Her message to drivers when it comes to avoiding distractions?

“It’s not just a text that can do it for you. It wasn’t in my case,” she said. “It can be grooming, eating, talking with friends, like anything. You’ve got to focus on the road.”

Anyone interested in having Welch speak at a school or social gathering can contact her at asecondlatermedia@gmail.com.

