Alpharetta woman inspires others with warning about distracted driving

A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.More >
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Police say a car was stopped in the middle of the highway for no good reason.More >
Police say a car was stopped in the middle of the highway for no good reason.More >