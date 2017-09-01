Angels get Brandon Phillips in trade with Braves

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Angels have acquired infielder Brandon Phillips from Atlanta.

The Angels (69-65) aggressively swung their second trade of the day to add veteran stars for their playoff push. A few hours earlier, the Angels acquired four-time All-Star outfielder Justin Upton from Detroit.

Phillips is likely to play second base for the Angels, who are struggling at the position. The three-time All-Star is a four-time Gold Glove winner joining a solid defensive team.

Phillips is in his first season with Atlanta after 11 productive years in Cincinnati.

The Braves get minor-league catcher Tony Sanchez.

