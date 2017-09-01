Dragon Con takes over downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta will be overrun with superheroes, cartoon characters and the downright bizarre as Dragon Con takes over the city this weekend.

The four-day event began on Thursday and is considered one of Atlanta's biggest events. It also features one of the most unusual parades on Earth!

Dragon Con is spread out over five hotels in downtown Atlanta near Centennial Park. The host hotels are Hyatt Regency, Hilton Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Sheraton Atlanta and Westin Peachtree Plaza.

The event kicks off its 31st year and headliners include Marvel's co-creator Stan Lee, who is behind the popular movies from the past decade and comics that span the past 60 years.

Several other people will be on hand like actors John Cusack, Scott Adsit, Brett Dalton, Gil Gerard and a host of others. (Full list of who's attending)

Dan Carroll, spokesperson for Dragon Con, says 'geek culture' will be celebrated from morning to night.

"There's no doubt that geek culture is now mainstream culture," says Carroll. "We are in a world where geek is chic and everyone is a little bit of a nerd."

Dragon Con also has tons of performances, workshops, contests and several others things that will keep you entertained.

