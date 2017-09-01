Man arrested for hanging outside window while driving

A Texas man has been arrested in Newton County after he was caught on camera hanging outside the window while he was driving his vehicle.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office posted the video showing 29 year-old Myron Hall driving recklessly down I-20 near Covington while hanging outside the driver's side window of his Dodge Challenger.

In the video, you can see that he's driving at a high rate of speed.

Hall was arrested on August 23. He's facing reckless driving charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.