Police searching for missing Air Force veteran

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating an Air Force veteran reported missing on Monday.

Seth Parsons, 45, was last seen leaving his home in Douglasville during the early morning hours on Monday. His vehicle is described as a gray 1977 GMC pickup truck with the Georgia license tag DSV 731.

The truck also has multiple bumper stickers on the back.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 770-920-4905.

