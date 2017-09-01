Teen disappears from home in Canton

Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.

Mayci Olschewske, 16, was last seen driving away from her residence in Canton on Thursday. She is believed to be driving a white 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe with the Georgia license tag WPQ 909. The vehicle has front end damage.

Her mother replied to the department's post, saying her daughter is working through depression and the family is very distraught. She also says Mayci's phone has been off and they've had no communication with her.

if you have any information on where she may be, you're asked to contact Canton Police at 770-720-4883.

