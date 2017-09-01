Drugs, guns and cash seized from homes in Jasper, Morgan counties

A huge bust netted several guns, various amounts of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from two homes in Morgan and Jasper counties.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department posted pictures of what was seized on the department's Facebook page.

The bust was executed on August 25 by agents with the Jasper County Crime Suppression Unit. The agents were assisted by officers in Monroe and Putnam counties.

No word on how many suspects were taken into custody.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.