Former Marine shot and killed during DeKalb County home invasion

Detectives are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man Friday morning, moments after he opened the garage door of his home to send his wife off to work.

The shooting happened at about 6 a.m. on Mountain Oaks Parkway located in the Mountain Oaks subdivision near Stone Mountain.

DeKalb County Police Department spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told CBS46 detectives learned from the victim's wife that approximately three men with their faces covered entered the garage. Her husband, a former Marine in his mid-to-late 40s, began to struggle with the intruders.

"He was fighting with the suspects," said Campbell. "The wife fled the scene and ran to a neighbor's home."

The wife's sister told CBS46 that's when her sister called her.

"She was just screaming, 'There's gunshots! Gunshots!' So she said, 'Get here right now!'"

The woman's husband was shot during the struggle in the garage, police said. He did not survive.

Police officers comforted the wife as she sat in a detective's car while a police dog searched the property trying to figure out which direction the shooters ran. Police said this is a reminder to always enter and exit your home and garage as quickly as you can.

"It is all about opportunity for a suspect to enter a home," Campbell said. "Once they see that they have an opportunity to gain entry, that's when they'll take it."

Neighbor Leslie Smart said it's frightening that even in a nice neighborhood like hers where nothing ever happens, you just can't get too comfortable.

"It's just a reality check," she said, "but that's why I pray every day, and I plead the blood of Jesus over my own neighborhood."

