Man shot and killed during DeKalb County home invasion

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting during a home invasion in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the home on the 500 block of Mountain Oaks Parkway in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb County PD Public Information officer Shiera Campbell says the man heard a noise and when he went outside to investigate, he was fatally shot. His wife was inside the home at the time of the shooting but she was uninjured.

The suspects fled the scene and are currently on the loose.

The victim is only described as a 47 year-old man.

No description of the suspects has been given.

