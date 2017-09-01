Duluth Police respond to rash of vehicle break-ins

The Duluth Police Department says they've responded to over 25 vehicle break-ins in three different subdivisions in one day.More >
A Walton County school bus driver arrested for DUI failed to report an accident while working in Gwinnett County.More >
Gwinnett County Police say Paulette Smith stole cash from an 81-year-old female patient who is suffering from dementia.More >
A Lawrenceville native and football player at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida collapsed on the field after practice and died on Monday.More >
The Duluth Police Department is warning faculty and parents with students at Duluth Middle School to be on the lookout for coyotes.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting during a home invasion in DeKalb County early Friday morning.More >
