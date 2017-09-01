Duluth Police respond to rash of vehicle break-ins

The Duluth Police Department says they've responded to over 25 vehicle break-ins in three different subdivisions in one day.

The departments says that 13 vehicle break-ins were reported at the Norman Downes subdivision off Bunten Road. Nine vehicles were reportedly broken into at the Peachtree Walk subdivision off Buford Highway and another four were reported at the Carriage Gate subdivision off Rogers Bridge Road.

They say a number of the vehicles broken into were unlocked and the ones that were locked had valuables visible.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle thefts, you're asked to contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.