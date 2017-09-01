FBI searching for man suspected in robbery of bank, hotel

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a series of robberies in multiple metro Atlanta counties.

The man is accused of armed robbery at a bank in Dawson on July 3. Police say he was wearing an orange construction style vest, a fake beard, sunglasses and a hat and brandished a weapon as he entered the One South Bank on Forrester Drive. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He's also suspected of attempting to rob a bank in Clayton County on June 29. Witnesses say the suspect was wearing the same vest, beard, hat and glasses as he tried to rob the SunTrust Bank on West Fayetteville Road. He left the bank without getting any money.

Also on June 29, he walked into the Baymont Inn and Suites on Old National Highway in College Park and pointed a gun at the desk clerk. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

He's described as a black male in his early to mid 30's. He stands between 5'5" to 5'10" and weighs approximately 200 pounds with long, dreadlock style hair.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, you're asked to contact the FBI's Atlanta office at 404-679-9000.

A $2,500 reward is being offered.

