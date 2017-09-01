Police helicopter crashes in Gwinnett County

Two officers were aboard a police helicopter that crashed at the Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville on Friday.

It happened about 200 yards from a hangar at Briscoe Field.

The Gwinnett County Fire Department helped to extricate one of the officers who was trapped inside. Both officers were taken to Gwinnett Medical Center and are alert, conscious and breathing.

Helicopter crash update: Officers/pilots were returning back to hangar from a previous call. pic.twitter.com/SUDIAz1D7t — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 1, 2017

No word on what caused the crash but weather conditions were windy and a storm was blowing in.

The FAA is investigating the scene to determine the exact cause of the crash.

