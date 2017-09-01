Cobb County school spray painted with racial slurs, threatening messages

Police are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racial slurs, obscene language and threatening messages all over the grounds of a Cobb County school.

The graffiti was found early Friday morning at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton.

The front courtyard, entrance and side of the school had several racially charged messages, obscenities and threats written on them.

The Cobb County Police Department determined there was no credible threat at the school and class operated as normal. The district's maintenance department is in the process of cleaning all of the graffiti off of the school.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact Cobb County Police.

