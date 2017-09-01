Gas prices increase in Atlanta after Harvey

A new partnership between CBS46 and Univision is helping to bring relief to Hurricane Harvey victims in the form of a telethon hosted at the CBS46 studios Friday. The combined effort will hopefully get more help for those in flood-ravaged Texas.More >
A new partnership between CBS46 and Univision is helping to bring relief to Hurricane Harvey victims in the form of a telethon hosted at the CBS46 studios Friday. The combined effort will hopefully get more help for those in flood-ravaged Texas.More >
Thousands of people are coming to downtown Atlanta for two big events this weekend, including Dragon Con and Saturday night's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >
Thousands of people are coming to downtown Atlanta for two big events this weekend, including Dragon Con and Saturday night's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >
Gas prices are hitting all new highs across Atlanta because of Harvey. AAA puts the average price in Atlanta at $2.59 a gallon. The price shot up by 12 cents overnight.More >
Gas prices are hitting all new highs across Atlanta because of Harvey. AAA puts the average price in Atlanta at $2.59 a gallon. The price shot up by 12 cents overnight.More >
The law says any text based communication which includes anything that you can do other than speaking on cellphone is prohibited.More >
The law says any text based communication which includes anything that you can do other than speaking on cellphone is prohibited.More >
Downtown Atlanta will be overrun with superheroes, cartoon characters and the downright bizarre as Dragon Con takes over the city this weekend.More >
Downtown Atlanta will be overrun with superheroes, cartoon characters and the downright bizarre as Dragon Con takes over the city this weekend.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >