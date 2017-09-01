Gas prices increase in Atlanta after Harvey

Gas prices are hitting all new highs across Atlanta because of Harvey. AAA puts the average price in Atlanta at $2.59 a gallon. The price shot up by 12 cents overnight.

Those are just average prices. Some drivers in and around Atlanta are paying even more money for gas and think they're being gouged. But the economics professor we spoke with said, No, that's very likely not the case. It has to do with where we get our gas, and yes, your behavior.

"Very little of it is gouging. All of it is economic supply and demand," says Tom Smith, associate professor with Emory University.

Smith says it's because the Colonial Pipeline, which was impacted by Hurricane Harvey, supplies a majority of Georgia's gas. AAA says it's now being trucked in, which is driving up costs.

Of course, what they're all urging people not to do is freak out.

The average gas price in Georgia is $2.51, a 28 cent jump since last Friday when Harvey came ashore.

