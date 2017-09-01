Man arrested for murder, family violence in DeKalb County

Police say a Lithonia man was arrested Friday for murder and family violence.

Robert Hamilton, Jr., 29, is accused of shooting a man several times on Aug. 27 at the Wesley Club Apartments in Decatur.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting victim died and Hamilton, Jr. has been charged with felony murder.

In addition to felony murder, the police spokesperson says Hamilton, Jr. also had an outstanding warrant from June 3, charging him with family violence battery against a woman who allegedly lived with him.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.

