Mercedes-Benz Stadium prepares for Saturday's game

Thousands of people are coming to downtown Atlanta for two big events this weekend, including Dragon Con and Saturday night's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama vs. Florida State is the biggest game in week 1 of college football. The nearly sold out game has close to 100,000 people from all over the southeast traveling to Atlanta.

Staff at the new stadium are already preparing, as it will host close to 75,000 fans.

"We've got a huge staff of people getting the building ready," says Mercedes-Benz Stadium General Manager Scott Jenkins. A total of 3,800 employee will work the game.

Jenkins advises people to get inside early and follow the clear bag rule.

"The best thing is don't bring anything in. That's the simplest way to put it," says Jenkins. "If you do, make sure it's in a clear bag that is the right size. If a woman brings a clutch, it could only be the size of your hand, so it's really best to bring a clear bag or no bag at all."

Atlanta police are also putting in extra work to make sure people stay safe. We've learned the department did not approve any time off this weekend and will have hundreds of officers patrolling the downtown area.

