Woman shot, killed in Lithia Springs

Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Lithia Springs Friday.

A spokesperson with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office told CBS46 units responded to the 2500 block of Sweet Ridge Court just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving a domestic disturbance call.

When police arrived, they found the unidentified woman dead.

The police spokesperson says two people are in custody, and they believe one is the shooter.

The identities of the individuals in custody have not been released by authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.