How Atlanta-area sports teams are supporting Hurricane Harvey relief

As victims of Hurricane Harvey begin the long, painful process of rebuilding in the wake of the most expensive natural disaster in history, several Atlanta-area sports teams are doing their part to help with relief efforts.

Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United

Arthur Blank, the owner of both the Falcons and Atlanta United, has asked fans of both teams to come together to raise money for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Fans of both teams can make a donation to the American Red Cross through the Blank Family Foundation. Blank himself has promised to match all donations up to $1 million.

You can make donations through September 15th in order to contribute towards Mr. Blank's matched donation. To make a donation or to learn more, visit this link.

Atlanta Braves

In addition to a $25,000 donation, the Atlanta Braves are partnering with the American Red Cross and United Way of Greater Atlanta for a donation drive, beginning with the team's September 4th home game against the Texas Rangers. Fans are encouraged to drop off items at the surface lot across from SunTrust Park's third base gate before entering the game.

Items in need are: diapers, baby wipes, lip balm, comb/brush, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, first aid items, lotion, razors, sanitizer, reusable water bottle, soap, socks, sunscreen, toothbrush/toothpaste, underwear, wash cloths.

The team will also accept donations Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the Atlanta Braves' official website.

Gwinnett Braves

The Gwinnett Braves, the AAA-affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are auctioning off several game-worn jerseys, with all proceeds going towards Hurricane Harvey relief.

The jerseys for sale include many current members of the Atlanta Braves who have appeared in games with Gwinnett this season, including Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Sean Newcomb, and A.J. Minter. Top prospects Ronald Acuna and Max Fried will also have jerseys on the block.

You can bid on jerseys through 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, September 3. Click here to visit the auction website, or visit the team website for more information on the auction.

