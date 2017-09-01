Mostly sunny in Atlanta Saturday

You'll see mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80's.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

It'll be a great holiday weekend in metro Atlanta with plenty of sun and no rain. Afternoon temperatures will actually be below average on Saturday, although warming to above average in the upper 80's Sunday.

Click here for more information on Hurricane Irma, which isn't expected to impact land anytime soon.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 66° Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.



Mostly sunny. 75° Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 84° Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 83° Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 80° Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly clear. 71° Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.

Saturday's almanac

Normal High: 86°

Record High: 97° from 1957

Normal Low: 69°

Record Low: 56° from 1867

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Next chance of rain

Tuesday

