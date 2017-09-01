Mostly sunny in Atlanta Saturday

You'll see mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80's.
It'll be a great holiday weekend in metro Atlanta with plenty of sun and no rain. Afternoon temperatures will actually be below average on Saturday, although warming to above average in the upper 80's Sunday.
Click here for more information on Hurricane Irma, which isn't expected to impact land anytime soon.
Normal High: 86°
Record High: 97° from 1957
Normal Low: 69°
Record Low: 56° from 1867
Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
