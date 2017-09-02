Atlanta prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

The City of Atlanta is in for a busy holiday weekend with several high profile events happening in parts of the city.

The city is bracing for an influx of people here to celebrate the Labor Day holiday, college football, Dragon-Con and gay pride, just to name a few.

Thirty-thousand people are expected to be in Atlanta for Black Gay Pride weekend, 82,000 will be downtown for Dragon-Con and almost 100,000 will be here for the Florida State- Alabama football game.

All of that means a lot of traffic, so you’ll want to plan accordingly. With so many people in one area, it’s all hands on deck for the Atlanta Police Department, and officers will be out in full force working 12-hour shifts.

Because of the traffic implications, GDOT is suspending all construction projects on the highways.

MARTA will also ramp up services to handle the influx, with more trains running on Saturday and Northbound and Southbound lines running every seven minutes. MARTA officials said East and Westbound trains will show up every 12 minutes.

MARTA is also increasing security at all 38 stations.

