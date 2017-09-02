Marietta Police Dept. STEP Unit investigating crash with serious injuries on Delk Rd. over I-75

The Marietta Police Dept.'s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating an accident with serious injuries that happened on Delk Road above I-75 on Friday.

According to police, A car traveling westbound on Delk Road hit another car from behind stopped at the traffic light on Delk Road and the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 75. The driver and all three passengers of the vehicle stopped at the stoplight sustained injuries during the collision and were transported to Kennestone Hospital.

One passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Kennestone Hospital.

The driver of the car that collided with the other vehicle, Ivan Branch, was treated and release and then arrested and charged with: following too close, driving under the influence and serious injury by vehicle. He is currently in custody at the Cobb County Adult Attention Center.

The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still actively investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Ofc. Henry at 770-794-5352.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.