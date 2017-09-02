Man arrested, charged with aggravated assault in shooting on Dolphin Dr.

The Atlanta Police Dept. is investigating an overnight shooting on Dolphin Drive.More >
The Marietta Police Dept.'s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating an accident with serious injuries that happened on Delk Road above I-75 on Friday.
Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Lithia Springs Friday.
Police say a Lithonia man was arrested Friday for murder and family violence.
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.
Police are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racial slurs, obscene language and threatening messages all over the grounds of a Cobb County school.
