Man arrested, charged with aggravated assault in shooting on Dolphin Dr.

The Atlanta Police Dept. is investigating an overnight shooting on Dolphin Drive.

Units responded to a shooting call at 1125 Dolphin Dr. on Saturday. When officers arrived they made contact with the victim who told police he had a verbal argument with his nephew. The victim told police he went inside his apartment during the fight and his nephew knocked on the door and told him to open the door or he would shoot.

The victim did not open the door and the suspect shot at the front door six times, hitting the victim once in the right foot. Police were able to locate the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

