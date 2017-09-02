Motorcyclist dies after accident at Peachtree Rd. NE, E. Shadowlawn Ave. NE

One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on Peachtree Rd. NE and E. Shadowlawn Ave. NE around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a motorcycle struck an Uber car as it was attempting to turn left onto E. Shadowlawn Ave. from Peachtree Rd. The motorcycle was traveling through the intersection and hit the vehicle on the rear passenger door.

Grady EMT and Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and performed CPR on the motorcycle driver and revived him at the scene. He was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, police determined the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed at the time of the accident. One witness told police he believed the motorcycle was racing another vehicle at the time of the accident.

