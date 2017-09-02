Athens-Clarke Co. PD: 75-year-old Ola Hull found safely - CBS46 News

Athens-Clarke Co. PD: 75-year-old Ola Hull found safely

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY (CBS46) -

The Athens-Clarke County Police and Fire departments have safely located 75-year-old Ola Hull. 

Hull was last seen at 11 a.m. in the Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46