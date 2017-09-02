Parents convicted of cruelty to children in Tucker

Two parents accused of starving and abusing their children have been convicted by a jury in Decatur.

Darrow Brown. 49, and Laura Whitesell, 33, were convicted on five counts of cruelty to children.

Authorities were notified about the abuse May 6, 2015 when paramedics were called by Whitesell to the family's Tucker motel room where they resided. The couple's 13-year-old daughter was found unresponsive in the bathroom where she slept. The child only weighed 52 pounds and was rushed to the hospital where she spent weeks in recovery and rehab.

Authorities also found three of the couple’s other children, who ranged in age from nine to six years old, were also severely malnourished.

Sentencing for both defendants is scheduled for October 18, 2017.

