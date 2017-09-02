Here's how to score free coffee from Dunkin' Donuts

College football season is here, and Dunkin' Donuts is celebrating with the launch of its "Dawgs Win, You Win" free coffee offer.

Starting Saturday, September 2 and continuing throughout the regular season, the day after a Bulldogs win, DD Perks(r) members will receive a free medium Hot or Iced Coffee when they use a Perks enrolled Dunkin' Donuts card. The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin' Donuts locations in Georgia.

"We are thrilled for the return of college football season and the launch of our Dawgs Win, You Win promotion to give Georgia Bulldogs fans everywhere the ultimate Dunkin' experience," said Celia Cody, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin' Brands. "We look forward to supporting the team on and off the field and keeping Dawgs fans running on Dunkin throughout the season'."

With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' Donuts when they pay using an enrolled DD Card, either plastic or via the Dunkin' Mobile App.

