Deal orders special election to fill Abrams' House seat

Atlanta's zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the only giant panda twins in the United States.More >
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
Downtown Atlanta will be overrun with superheroes, cartoon characters and the downright bizarre as Dragon Con takes over the city this weekend.More >
Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry gave CBS46 an exclusive interview talking about his meeting in Washington D.C. this week.More >
A new partnership between CBS46 and Univision is helping to bring relief to Hurricane Harvey victims in the form of a telethon hosted at the CBS46 studios Friday. The combined effort will hopefully get more help for those in flood-ravaged Texas.More >
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
Georgia is getting voting machines that could change how your vote is cast and counted.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
