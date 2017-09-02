Falcons' DT Hageman on exempt list as NFL reviews charges

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List as the result of 2016 domestic violence-related charges.

The designation was part of the Falcons' moves to reach the 53-man roster limit on Saturday.

The NFL announced the move with Hageman followed charges filed by DeKalb County prosecutors following a March 2016 incident. The league said in a statement its investigation remains pending.

A player on the list may not practice or attend games.

Hageman, a second-round pick in 2014, started four games in 2016.

The Falcons also reached an injury settlement with tight end Darion Griswold, placed safety Quincy Mauger on injured reserve, and placed cornerback Jalen Collins on the reserve/suspended list.

