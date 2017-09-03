Gas prices continue climbing after Hurricane Harvey devastation

When you go to fill up your gas tank, you may not be thrilled with the price.

An upward trend has drivers asking how high will they go? Is it the effects of Hurricane Harvey? Some drivers seem to think they’re getting taken advantage of.

According to AAA, the national average for unleaded gas is $2.62, with the average in Georgia being $2.66. Georgia has the highest gas prices of all surrounding states by as much as 21 cents.

AAA is saying that Georgia is at the highest we’ve seen all year.

“It’s a real rip-off, a real rip-off and it’s not just because of the emergency with the hurricane,” said one driver.

“There was no real reason for the prices to be raised because there must have been reserves,” said another driver.

AAA said the reason for the gas price hike is Hurricane Harvey, which has caused refinery and pipeline shutdowns.

“Why jump the prices up just to jack people up, it’s a rip-off and they know it, and the government should do something about it,” one driver said.

AAA is saying prices should quickly drop by mid to late September.

