Gwinnett Co. Animal Shelter takes in 100 cats from Houston

Some furry victims of Hurricane Harvey are now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter.

More than 100 cats have been brought to Metro Atlanta from Houston. The Gwinnett shelter said they’re proud to help so Houston can provide space for lost and displaced animals.

The Gwinnett Co. Sheriff’s Office is also collecting donations of dog and cat food and cat litter. They’re collecting it through Monday and all donations will be sent to Houston.

