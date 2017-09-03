Cherokee Co. using new technology to help fight opioid epidemic

New technology is allowing first responders and others fighting the opioid crisis to track overdoses in real time.

Cherokee County is the first area in Georgia using this tool. Inside the Cherokee County 911 Center, there is a new tool many hope will be a major step forward in the opioid overdose crisis.

“The ultimate hope is to actually help reduce this risk of overdose in the county and so they can target an area that may be a known trouble area,” said Sgt. Matt McMullen.

When an overdose call comes in, a 911 supervisor selects just a few buttons in the program indicating whether it was fatal and how many doses of the antidote Naloxone, if any, were given.

The users on the other side of the program, police, hospitals and others working on prevention and treatment, can see this, showing in real time where overdoses are happening.

“There’s almost no data available to us now that tells us we’re having an outbreak,” said Jack Killorin.

But Killorin said this is finally changing that. Now several other agencies in our state that will use the program.

Killorin is the director of the Atlanta Carolinas High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a grant program out of the office of National Drug Control Policy.

HIDTA developed the ODMAP, that’s now making its way to Georgia.

“It’s driven by the demand, how do we respond if we don’t know,” said Killorin. “Our hope and what we're trying to measures is if we do this smart and we have good information that we get in front of this epidemic and put in place the tools we'll need for the next one because there will surely be a next one."

