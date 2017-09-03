Hiram PD searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Hiram Police Dept. needs your help to locate missing 16-year-old Abria McDaniel.

McDaniel is described as a black female standing 5'3 tall and weighing 169 pounds. She has a scar on her left wrist.

She was last seen on Saturday night at 10 p.m. at the Westwind Townhomes. She is considered a runaway.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, t-shirt, sweat pants, scarf with a leopard print back pack and a black purse.

If you have any information on McDaniel's whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the police.

