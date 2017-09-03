Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Cobb County

A routine traffic stop lead to a drug bust in Cobb County.

Two officers pulled a vehicle over for a window tint violation. When the officers made contact with the driver, they noticed he was acting nervous.

The officers questioned the driver and eventually detained the driver and searched his vehicle. The resulting search produced four pounds of marijuana along with three guns, $19,000 in cash and seven iPhones. One of the recovered guns was confirmed to be stolen.

