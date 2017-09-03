Man sustains serious injuries in pedestrian hit and run

The Atlanta Police Dept.'s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating after a man was hit by a car on Georgia 400.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found the man lying in the middle of the road being treated by Grady EMS and Fire crews. Police said several calls came in about a male walking in the roadway on Ga. 400 northbound.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital with severe injuries. He was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene after the collision.

