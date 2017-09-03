Cobb Co. PD investigating after off-duty APD officer shot at

The Cobb County Police Dept. is investigating after an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer was shot at early Sunday morning.More >
The Cobb County Police Dept. is investigating after an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer was shot at early Sunday morning.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. is investigating an overnight shooting on Dolphin Drive.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. is investigating an overnight shooting on Dolphin Drive.More >
The Marietta Police Dept.'s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating an accident with serious injuries that happened on Delk Road above I-75 on Friday.More >
The Marietta Police Dept.'s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating an accident with serious injuries that happened on Delk Road above I-75 on Friday.More >
Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Lithia Springs Friday.More >
Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Lithia Springs Friday.More >
The Cobb County Police Dept. is investigating after an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer was shot at early Sunday morning.More >
The Cobb County Police Dept. is investigating after an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer was shot at early Sunday morning.More >
Police are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racial slurs, obscene language and threatening messages all over the grounds of a Cobb County school.More >
Police are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racial slurs, obscene language and threatening messages all over the grounds of a Cobb County school.More >
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A jury has convicted a Georgia man of stabbing his stepson and step-grandson, killing one of them, in a dispute over dirty dishes.More >
A jury has convicted a Georgia man of stabbing his stepson and step-grandson, killing one of them, in a dispute over dirty dishes.More >
One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on Peachtree Rd. NE and E. Shadowlawn Ave. NE around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.More >
One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on Peachtree Rd. NE and E. Shadowlawn Ave. NE around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Lithia Springs Friday.More >
Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Lithia Springs Friday.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >