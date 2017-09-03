Cobb Co. PD investigating after off-duty APD officer shot at

The Cobb County Police Dept. is investigating after an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer was shot at early Sunday morning.

According to police, the APD officer arrived home and noticed a suspicious person by a vehicle in his neighborhood. As the officer drove up, the person walked to a waiting vehicle and left the scene.

The officer called Cobb County PD and followed the vehicle. At some point, the person in the vehicle opened fire on the officer, hitting his vehicle. The officer did not return fire and was not injured.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Cobb County PD continues to investigate.

