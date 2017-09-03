CDC: Gay, bisexual black men most at risk for HIV

Your health could be at risk.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state the south has the highest number of people living with HIV. Two of the groups most at risk are gay and bisexual black men.

"It is not the end of the world in 2017 if people are diagnosed because they can live a long healthy life," said Gary Jenkins with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

The CDC says black men accounted for almost one third of all HIV diagnoses in 2015. The rate of HIV diagnoses for black men was nearly eight times as high as the rate among white men.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.