Dental College of Georgia ranked among top 20 dental schools in the world

Dr. Carol Lefebvre, second from left, works with residents in The Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University. Source: The Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University

One of the top 20 dental schools in the world is located in Georgia.

The Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University is ranked among the top dental schools in the world, according to a survey by Academic Rankings of World Universities.

“To be considered 16th in the world is a testament to the excellence and dedication of our faculty, students, and staff,” said Dr. Carol Lefebvre, Dean of the College. “This ranking confirms that the education we deliver, patient care we provide, and the research and innovation we lead are truly world class.”

The college provides education and training for more than 300 dental students and approximately 60 residents per year.

“The fact that more than 1,000 students applied to fill the 96 seats in our incoming freshman class, also speaks volumes about who we are,” Lefebvre said.

The college was established in 1969 and has graduated nearly 2500 dentists who are providing oral healthcare around the world.

