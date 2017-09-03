Outrage over insensitive art on the Atlanta BeltLine

Several photographs of black men in jail on the Atlanta BeltLine are causing plenty of controversy.

The photos were hung near MLK Jr. Drive.

CBS46 did some digging and found the photographs were placed on the Georgia based photographers-only fence called "The Georgia Fence." The exhibit features ten notable Georgia photographers presented in an approximately 250 foot long exhibition of photography that fits the themes of home, streets, people, creatures, nature and play.

We spoke to one woman who rides her bike on the BeltLine often.

"If this is their community and this is something they're ok with maybe that's different. Personally I would not want it in my community."

The photos have since been taken down. CBS46 reached out to the BeltLine officials to get a response and we have not yet heard back.

