Witness: Dog found hanging by leash from a fence

A man has been arrested after police say they received a report of a dog being hung by its leash from a fence near the intersection of Cappes Street and Vernon Avenue.

Dalton Police Department arrested Corey Yarbrough, 27, on a charge of animal cruelty.



Police received the call Sunday from a witness who reported seeing Yarbrough walking in the area with a pit bull on a leash. The witness said that almost immediately after seeing Yarbrough the first time, she saw him again without the dog. She told officers that she walked back towards Harmon Field to look for the dog and saw the pit bull hanging by its leash from a fence.

The dog was not harmed and was walking around at the scene. It was taken to Whitfield County Animal Control.

