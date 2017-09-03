Griner's sixth 30-plus game leads Mercury past Dream 84-70

PHOENIX (AP) - Brittney Griner scored 30 points and the Phoenix Mercury closed the regular season with an 84-70 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday to secure the fifth seed in the playoffs.

Phoenix (18-16) will host Seattle on Wednesday night.

Griner reached the 30-point mark for the sixth time in her career with a reverse layup with 1:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. She blocked Elizabeth Williams' shot at the other end. All six of her 30-point games have come this season.

Leilani Mitchell added 18 points for Phoenix and Diana Taurasi was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Rookie Brittney Sykes scored a career-best 33 points for Atlanta (12-22). She was 12 of 19 from the floor and made seven free throws. Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, and Camille Little moved into a tie with Lauren Jackson for 12th place in WNBA history with 2,447 rebounds, passing Yolanda Griffith.

