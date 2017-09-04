High rate of speed likely cause of fatal motorcycle accident on I-75/85 near Langford Pkwy

According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, all southbound lanes of I-75/85 are clear following an accident involving multiple motorcycles and multiple injuries.

According to officials, officers responded to the area around 1:45 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed when it struck another vehicle from behind.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the bike and landed on the interstate. As the vehicle slowed for the accident, a second motorcycle struck the rear of the vehicle and a third motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed while attempting to avoid the slowing vehicles. The driver of the first motorcycle died on scene.

The other two motorcyclists were transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition. The investigation continues, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.