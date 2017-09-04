Man arrested after hitting cop car responding to fatal motorcycle accident on I-75 in Cobb County

All northbound lanes of I-75 are back open near South Marietta Parkway after a fatal accident.More >
The Cobb County Police Dept. is investigating after an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer was shot at early Sunday morning.
Police are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racial slurs, obscene language and threatening messages all over the grounds of a Cobb County school.
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.
Several photographs of black men in jail on the BeltLine are causing plenty of controversy.
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.
