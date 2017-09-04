Man arrested after hitting cop car responding to fatal motorcycle accident on I-75 in Cobb County

All northbound lanes of I-75 are back open near South Marietta Parkway after a fatal accident.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a truck. According to officials, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

A female officer responding to the scene slowed down while in her patrol car and was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The officer was shaken up, but her injuries are not life threatening. The suspected DUI driver was arrested at the scene.

Trenton Baldwin, 26, was driving his 2013 BMW 328XI and hit the patrol vehicle. He was arrested and charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol. After receiving medical treatment at Kennestone Hospital, Baldwin was transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

