Gwinnett Co. Police searching for escaped arrestee

The Gwinnett Co. Police Dept. needs your help to find an escaped arrestee.

Police said 27-year-old Kevin Dawkins ran away from Eastside Medical Center on Sunday night. Investigators said he had cocaine in his possession and he was still handcuffed when he escaped. He may still be cuffed.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact police immediately.

