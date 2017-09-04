Former GA State Patrolman indicted in fatal accident in Carroll County

A former Georgia State Patrol officer once charged for killing two teens finds himself in trouble again.More >
The Gwinnett Co. Police Dept. needs your help to find an escaped arrestee.More >
Dalton Police Department arrested Corey Yarbrough, 27, on a charge of animal cruelty.More >
The Cobb County Police Dept. is investigating after an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer was shot at early Sunday morning.More >
Several photographs of black men in jail on the BeltLine are causing plenty of controversy.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.More >
