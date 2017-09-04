Former GA State Patrolman indicted in fatal accident in Carroll County

A former Georgia State Patrol officer once charged for killing two teens finds himself in trouble again.

A.J. Scott was recently indicted on vehicular homicide, speeding and reckless driving charges. It’s the third time the Carroll County district attorney has gone after Scott.

The DA said he’s to blame for the two-car crash that killed Isabella Chincilla and Kylie Lindsey. Two other teens in the car survived the accident.

“This will never have a happen ending,” said Lena Wall, the teen driver’s aunt. “It’s just bringing light to a little bit of the injustice that should have been dealt with two years ago.”

Scott’s attorney said his client is remorseful, however, he’s fighting the indictment in court.

