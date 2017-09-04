Groups planning rally in Atlanta in support of DACA program

President Donald Trump could make a decision on whether to end the DACA Program, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Several groups are planning to rally in downtown Atlanta on Monday in support of undocumented immigrants. The rally is scheduled for Monday morning at the Immigration officer downtown, and CBS-46 spoke with one man who will be there and who will be personally affected by whatever the president decides.

Jaime Rangel is a 26-year-old finance student. He told CBS-46 that his parents brought him to the United States when he was an infant and that he hasn’t been back to Mexico since. He grew up in Northwest Georgia.

Rangel is planning to be part of a demonstration on Monday similar to ones going on across the country. Those demonstrators are trying to protect the 800,000 people like Rangel who are part of the DACA program, which President Obama signed as an executive order five years ago.

The program grants options for higher education and work permits for undocumented young people in the United States. The fate of the program is now in the hands of President Trump.

The big question is will he decide to renew the program? Will he hand it over to Congress so that lawmakers can deal with it? Or will he repeal DACA altogether?

“Stressful, full of emotions,” Rangel said. “I’m not going to lie to you. But I do go to my God for guidance and I try to talk to legislators, try to talk to community members, rally up support for DREAM Act. No matter what happens, I’m going to try to keep my head up and keep fighting for what is right and what is moral.”

