Strikes planned across the U.S., including Atlanta, demanding raise to minimum wage

Frustrated fast-food workers are demanding a raise.

Workers in more than 300 cities, including Atlanta, will continue their “Fight for $15” on Monday. Cooks and cashiers will walk off the job beginning at 6 a.m., demanding a raise of up to $15 an hour.

Strikes will happen across Atlanta at First Iconium Baptist Church on Moreland Avenue and Ponce City Market.

Monday’s strike comes about six weeks after Atlanta City Council voted to raise the minimum wage for 360 city employees. The raise will boost pay from the current $10.10 an hour to $15 by July 2019.

